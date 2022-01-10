Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
508 participants of terrorist attacks and looting detained in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 12:30
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In total, 508 participants of terrorist attacks, looting and other illegal actions were arrested. 22 firearms and 1,412 units of ammunition were seized, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the information room of the Commandant’s office of Almaty city, the areas of Saina – Raiymbek – Karyernaya – Zhandossov and Abai – Dosstyk – Al-Farabi – Zheltoksan Streets were cleared of the gang bands in the city.

Clean-up operations are still underway in Auezov, Alarau and Medeu districts.

Nine vehicles and 56 people have been detained at checkpoints.

The Commandant’s office’s call center received a total of 525 calls.

Notably, the state of emergency was declared in Almaty city on January 19. The anti-terrorist special operation is underway in the city.

On January 8 the city’s mayor held the working meeting on the normalization of the livelihood of the city after the terrorist attacks.

Public transport is being gradually resumed in the city as 11 routes to be operational from 7:45am to 8:00pm starting from January 10.


Almaty   2022 state of emergency  
