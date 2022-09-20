Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
502 more beat COVID in 24 hr
20 September 2022, 09:28

502 more beat COVID in 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 502 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

47 recovered in Astana, 12vin Almaty, 4 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 113 in West Kazakhstan, 32 in Karaganda region, 9 in Ulytau region, 82 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 51 in Pavlodar region, 136 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkistan region. As a result, the number of recovered rose to 1,366,147.


Related news
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
50 new COVID cases detected past 24 hr
Read also
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
U.S. CDC concerned for new Omicron subvariants
Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea, WHO to co-host inaugural World Bio Summit next week
Over 5 mln revaccinated against COVID-19
Kazakhstan confirms 36 COVID-19 cases last 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive