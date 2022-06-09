Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    500bn tenge deposits remain in Russian banks’ subsidiaries

    9 June 2022, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The subsidiaries of Russian banks in Kazakhstan hold a good quality loan portfolio, at around 1.7trln tenge, Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets Madina Abylkassymova said, Kazinform reports.

    «Beginning from February 24, 2022 subsidiaries of three Russian banks – Sberbank Kazakhstan, Alfa-Bank Kazakhstan and VTB Bank Kazakhstan were also included in the sanctions list. Since then we have observed outflow of deposits from these subsidiary banks,» Abylkassymova said.

    Major part of these deposits was transferred from one bank to another, she added.

    According to her, the amount of individuals’ and legal entities’ deposits in Russia’s subsidiary banks make around 500bn tenge. All the requests on withdrawal and transfer of deposits from one bank to another were fully satisfied, she emphasized.

    «Meanwhile, these banks hold a good quality loan portfolio, at around 1.7trln tenge. The amount of liquidity makes approximately 590bn tenge, thus they fully meet all the committments to the individuals and legal entities. It means that the banks are reliable and sustainable,» Madina Abylkassymova added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Banks Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays