Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
  Abai 175 Years

500 volunteers to participate in celebration of 175th anniversary of Abai in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 January 2020, 20:35
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 500 volunteers are to take part in the celebrations dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov instructed to form a group of public figures who will map out a concept of the celebratory events which are scheduled to be held on August 14-16 in the city of Semey and Abai district.

photo

The group will be headed by Director of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.

The list of 500 volunteers who will participate in the celebrations is set to be compiled in the nearest future.

photo

photo


East Kazakhstan region    Abai 175 Years  
