Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    500 lung ventilators delivered to cities of Kazakhstan

    9 October 2020, 16:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 498 lung ventilators were delivered to the regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry.

    126 artificial respirating units were distributed in Nur-Sultan city, 64 in Almaty, 156 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 32 in Almaty region, 25 in Aktobe region, 53 in Kyzylorda, 39 in Pavlodar region. 276 will be delivered soon to Kyzylorda, Almaty, Akobe, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Karaganda region. It is planned to deliver 1,500 more lung ventilators the countrywide. It is expected to deliver and put them into operation by October 15.

    There are 2 factories in Kazakhstan to produce lung ventilators.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings