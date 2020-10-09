Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
500 lung ventilators delivered to cities of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 October 2020, 16:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today 498 lung ventilators were delivered to the regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Ministry.

126 artificial respirating units were distributed in Nur-Sultan city, 64 in Almaty, 156 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 32 in Almaty region, 25 in Aktobe region, 53 in Kyzylorda, 39 in Pavlodar region. 276 will be delivered soon to Kyzylorda, Almaty, Akobe, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Karaganda region. It is planned to deliver 1,500 more lung ventilators the countrywide. It is expected to deliver and put them into operation by October 15.

There are 2 factories in Kazakhstan to produce lung ventilators.


