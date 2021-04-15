Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
500 Kazakhstani scientists to undergo internships abroad annually

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 April 2021, 19:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev has chaired a regular session of the Republic Commission for training of staff abroad. Under the instruction of the Head of State 500 Kazakhstani scientists are to undergo internships abroad starting from this year, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

With the purpose of the transfer of scientific technologies, in his recent state-of-the-nation address ‘Kazakhstan In A New Reality: Time For Action’ President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to ensure internships for 500 Kazakhstani scientists at the world’s top-ranking research centers.

At the onset of the session of the Commission, Secretary Kusherbayev praised the growing importance of internships allowing the researchers to refresh their professional knowledge and expertise. The demand for internships under the Bolashaq Scholarship Scheme, according to him, is very high. That is why a special category for scientific internships has been approved under the Bolashaq Scholarship.

During the session, the Commission has approved internships under the following categories: scientists, healthcare workers, teaching staff, civil servants, and engineers.

Following results of the session Krymbek Kusherbayev gave a number of instructions on further improvement and enhancing the effectiveness of mechanisms of the Bolashaq International Scholarship’s implementation.


Education    Bolashak Scholarship   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
