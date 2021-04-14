500 coronavirus patients staying at hospitals in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus cases has surged in Atyrau region. 93 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, 34 the day before. 77 out of 93 are from Atyrau city, 10 cases confirmed at Tengiz oilfield.

59 coronavirus patients have clinical symptoms of the virus, 34 are asymptomatic. 30 people recovered from the novel infection over the past 24 hours. As of today 802 are staying at home, 173 at the modular hospital, 81 at infectious diseases hospital, 113 at district infectious diseases hospitals, 131 at Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region is in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone'.



