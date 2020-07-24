Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

500 beds for COVID-19 patients delivered to infectious hospital in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 July 2020, 15:59
500 beds for COVID-19 patients delivered to infectious hospital in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 500 modern multifunctional beds have been delivered to the capital's infectious hospital, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's administration.

500 convenient and mobile beds equipped with stands for pharmaceuticals have been purchased by Nur-Sultan city's administration for the multi-purpose city hospital No.3 now based at the Ramada plaza hotel which was converted into an infectious hospital.

There are 16 hospitals with 4 thousand beds for COVID-19 patients in the city. Additional 150 flowmeters, over 350 oxygen concentrators have been delivered to the city hospitals and clinics. 50 more ventilators, over 250 oxygen concentrators, 350 flowmeters, 2 CT scans, and more will arrive in the coming days.

photo

It is said over 80 tons of pharmaceuticals needed to treat COVID-19 and pneumonia patients, which were bought by distributors of the pharmacy chains, have been distributed among the city's pharmacies. The city's administration is said to provide help in funding and transporting pharmaceuticals.

photo


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023