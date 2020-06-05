Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Housing Construction Development

500, 000 square meters of housing to be built in W Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 June 2020, 15:27
500, 000 square meters of housing to be built in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - 500, 000 square meters of housing will be built in West Kazakhstan region in 2020, Kazinform correspondent informs.

According to information from the regional construction department, this year about KZT15 billion have been allocated within the framework of the Nurly Zher state program. At the expense of budgetary funds it is planned to build 10 multi-apartment residential buildings and 88 houses in rural areas.

Under the Nurly Zher program over KZT458 million were allocated from the republican budget for the implementation of 35 projects.


West Kazakhstan region    Construction   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events