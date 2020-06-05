500, 000 square meters of housing to be built in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - 500, 000 square meters of housing will be built in West Kazakhstan region in 2020, Kazinform correspondent informs.

According to information from the regional construction department, this year about KZT15 billion have been allocated within the framework of the Nurly Zher state program. At the expense of budgetary funds it is planned to build 10 multi-apartment residential buildings and 88 houses in rural areas.

Under the Nurly Zher program over KZT458 million were allocated from the republican budget for the implementation of 35 projects.