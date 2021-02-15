Go to the main site
      North Kazakhstan region

    50% rise in investments reported in N Kazakhstan in last 3 yrs

    15 February 2021, 15:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov told about the economic achievements reached through implementing the three-year Comprehensive Plan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the reporting meeting with the population, the North Kazakhstan region governor noted that the three-year Comprehensive Plan covered all the key sectors of economy. According to him, the regional gross product has risen by 34% and investments by 50%, industrial production by 14%, and agricultural production by 54% in last three years. In his words, the region’s social and economic development comprehensive plan has been extended until 2025.

    The governor said that tax collection had grown by 34% the previous year, contributing to a 24% rise in budget expenditures, which now stand at KZT323.5bn.

    «At the beginning of 2018 the region’s budget was approved in the amount of KZT165bn. This year the amount stands at KZT330bn, increasing twofold in the last three years,» he said.

    Noting that the pandemic in deed hindered the launch of new enterprises, equipment delivery, the governor said that the region had managed to carry out the perspective investment projects, open plants and farms.


