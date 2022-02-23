50 people with coronavirus treated at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 50 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 12 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the 12 COVID-19 fresh cases, five have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported three fresh COVID-19 cases and three in Zhylyoisk district.

Out of the fresh daily cases, eight are with symptoms and four are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 64 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

380 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 33 at the modular hospital, three at the second regional hospital, and 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported 36 thousand people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region.



