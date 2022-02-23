Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    50 people with coronavirus treated at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

    23 February 2022, 20:43

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 50 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 12 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the 12 COVID-19 fresh cases, five have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported three fresh COVID-19 cases and three in Zhylyoisk district.

    Out of the fresh daily cases, eight are with symptoms and four are without symptoms.

    Over the past day, 64 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

    380 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 33 at the modular hospital, three at the second regional hospital, and 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    As earlier reported 36 thousand people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    2 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region