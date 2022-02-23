Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

50 people with coronavirus treated at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 February 2022, 20:43
50 people with coronavirus treated at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 50 people are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 12 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past 24 hours. Of the 12 COVID-19 fresh cases, five have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported three fresh COVID-19 cases and three in Zhylyoisk district.

Out of the fresh daily cases, eight are with symptoms and four are without symptoms.

Over the past day, 64 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

380 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 33 at the modular hospital, three at the second regional hospital, and 14 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

As earlier reported 36 thousand people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan