Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    50 new-generation schools to be constructed in Kazakhstan

    30 December 2020, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 50 schools of new generation are set to be built in Kazakhstan in the near future, Kazinform reports.

    On Wednesday, First Vice Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a session focusing on the problems of construction of schools in Kazakhstan.

    At the session, it was noted that there 151 school which functions in three shifts on a daily basis. Up to 34 school are in disrepair. In total, 17 regions of Kazakhstan lack over 168,000 places for schoolchildren. To solve these problems, the Government earmarks up to 100 billion tenge annually.

    Moreover, BI Group construction holding came up with the proposal to participate in the construction of 50 schools of new generation for 170,000 schoolchildren in all regions of the country.

    The majority of these schools will be constructed in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. These schools will be modernly equipped and suit the interests of teachers and schoolchildren.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Construction Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava