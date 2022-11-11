Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h

11 November 2022, 09:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Five people were diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 63 Kazakhstanis with confirmed positive coronavirus test and COVID pneumonia.

A total of 1,395,221 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since March 13, 2020. 90,237 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.


