50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 50 foreign companies are planning to relocate to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

«As of today, around 50 foreign companies shut down their businesses in the neighboring country and are willing to relocate to Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.

Kazakhstan saw investments in fixed capital up 6% in real terms in eight months, and the inflow of DFI rise by 54% in Q1 2022.





Photo: t.me/KZgovernment



