Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM

    22 September 2022, 17:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 50 foreign companies are planning to relocate to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

    «As of today, around 50 foreign companies shut down their businesses in the neighboring country and are willing to relocate to Kazakhstan,» reads the statement.

    Kazakhstan saw investments in fixed capital up 6% in real terms in eight months, and the inflow of DFI rise by 54% in Q1 2022.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
    Tokayev suggests AIFC as platform to stimulate investment
    Mayor of Astana, Mongolian Deputy PM debate measures to improve investment climate
    Popular
    1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
    2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union