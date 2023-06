ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Almost 50,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Some 20,000 got both shots, Kazinform reports.

1,175 got the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours. Since February 1 49,867 people were administered the first shot of the vaccine, 19,940 the second shot.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.