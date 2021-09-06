Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
50,000 doses of QazVac vaccine arrived in Turkestan rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2021, 20:41
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 53 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Turkestan region.

There are more than 3,000 infectious and quarantine beds. Over 1,000 patients are staying in the hospitals as of now, the press service of the Governor reports.

The weekly meeting led by Governor Umirzak Shukeyev debated coronavirus situation and work of mobile groups. As stated there, region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’. The region is taking the lead in vaccination rates the countrywide. Besides, 50,000 more doses of the homegrown QazVac vaccine were delivered to the region. Since the vaccination start some 900,000 doses arrived there. It is noteworthy 770,000 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus, 630,000 the 2nd one.

There are Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayatvax, CoronaVac and Vero Cell vaccines in the region.

As stated there, 131 mobile groups which monitor quarantine rules observance visited over 200,000 facilities since the beginning of the year.

