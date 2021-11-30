Go to the main site
    5-volume book of writer Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov’s publications presented in Nur-Sultan

    30 November 2021, 16:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A presentation of a five-volume book compiling publications by Deputy of the Majilis, prominent writer, journalist Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov took place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The presentation was a part of the international scientific and practical conference «Integration of culture, education, science, and modern media communications» devoted to the 70th anniversary of Majilis Deputy, Abai Literature and Art State Prize winner, honored worker of Kazakhstan, prominent writer Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov.

    The five-volume book compiling publications by Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov was named Eldik erligi.

    Attneding the event were Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, statesmen Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, Baktykozha Uzmukhambetov, advisor to the Kazakh President Baurzhan Omarov, Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper Chairman Darkhan Kydyrali.

    In his welcoming speech, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev noted that Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov is one of the honored citizens contributing greatly to the creation of independent Kazakhstan and the enrichment of the sphere of spirituality, and is a person who went down in the history of the young country as a minister of information, head of the mainstream newspaper.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Majilis Kazakhstan
