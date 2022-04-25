Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

5 villages hit by floods in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2022, 11:10
5 villages hit by floods in Turkestan region

KAZYGURT. KAZINFORM Over 50 homes have been flooded as heavy rains hit Turkestan region. 200 heads of cattle were swept away, the emergency situations department of Turkestan region reports.

The emergency situations and specialized bodies arrived at the flood-affected rural settlements of Kakpak, Sarapkhana, Shanak, Kyzylkiya and Karabau. A s of April 24, people were evacuated in Shanak village to a safer place, the akimat of Kazygurt district reports.

400 heads of cattle died in Sarapkhana and Kakpak villages. 15 homes were flooded in Karabu, and 12 in Kyzylsengir. People start pumping water out of their homes.

The Governor charged to promptly start repair works and estimate damage costs, it said in a statement.


Natural disasters   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year