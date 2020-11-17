Go to the main site
    5 settlements lift lockdown restrictions in N Kazakhstan

    17 November 2020, 21:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Lockdown restrictions have been removed in 5 settlements in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control office of the city of Petropavlovsk, said that the region’s five settlements have lifted the lockdown restrictions after no reports of new COVID-19 cases as he spoke of the effectiveness of lockdowns in the region.

    The settlements where lockdown restrictions have been removed include Kazansk and Leningradsk villages of Akzhar district, Kirovo and Chermoshnyanka villages of Taiynshinsk district, and Povozochnoye village of Shal akyn district. According to Mr Zhumatayev, the region's 11 settlements are still under quarantine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
