Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    5 roadblocks rolled out in Petropavlovsk as stricter lockdown measures take effect

    9 November 2020, 12:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The lockdown is in place in the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzharsk district starting from November 9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The stricter lockdown requirements have been imposed in the region due to the worsening epidemic situation with daily infections on the rise. The region reported 42 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past day.

    According to the Mayor of Petropavlovsk city, Bulat Zhumabekov, five roadblocks are in place around the city, with only medical and emergency vehicles as well as vehicles of companies essential for the city’s livelihood are allowed through.

    The citizens over 65 years old are advised to reduce time spending outdoors as more elder people are affected by the coronavirus infection in the city.

    Schoolchildren are said to be freely roaming public places and often not following the safety rules though most of them - 15 thousand – switched to distant learning.

    It is also added that tighter control measures are in place to make sure sanitary safety including mask wearing and social distancing are observed.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches