    5 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

    25 April 2022, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to batter Akmola region in the northeast.

    Heavy precipitation as rain and snow is to hit the east and mountainous areas of Almaty region at night.

    Fog is to coat the west and east of Karaganda region at night. Foggy night is expected in Zhezkazgan city.

    The east of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

    Thunderstorms and squalls are to hit Turkestan region in the mountains. Easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is forecast.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

