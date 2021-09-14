Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5 regions of Kazakhstan moved to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

14 September 2021, 10:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangisyau, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, September 14, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions moved to the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

Turkestan region is the only one to stay in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,801 new coronavirus positive cases.


