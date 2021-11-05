5 petrochemical plants to be commissioned in Kazakhstan – minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five petrochemical plants are to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the future, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Irgaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the plants will be commissioned in the country by 2025. The plants will be put into service to increase non-resource exports and to meet domestic demand.

According to him, as a result volume of oil and gas production will increase from 140,000 tons up to 2 million tons, while the share of imported oil and gas products will drop from 87% to 72%.

Irgaliyev added that the oil and gas exports will increase 9fold up to $1.4 billion.

Earlier at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.



