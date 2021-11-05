Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    5 petrochemical plants to be commissioned in Kazakhstan – minister

    5 November 2021, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five petrochemical plants are to be commissioned in Kazakhstan in the future, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Irgaliyev told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service that the plants will be commissioned in the country by 2025. The plants will be put into service to increase non-resource exports and to meet domestic demand.

    According to him, as a result volume of oil and gas production will increase from 140,000 tons up to 2 million tons, while the share of imported oil and gas products will drop from 87% to 72%.

    Irgaliyev added that the oil and gas exports will increase 9fold up to $1.4 billion.

    Earlier at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%