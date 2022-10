22 September 2022, 16:09

5 people drown this summer in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Five people drowned in waters in North Kazakhstan region over three months of summer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the emergency situations department, 23 people, including three kids, were saved from downing in the region from June 1 to August 31.

Five people drowned in the region over this summer, it added.