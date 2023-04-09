Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5 pedestrians killed after being hit by bus in Shymkent

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 April 2023, 15:26
5 pedestrians killed after being hit by bus in Shymkent Photo: polisia.kz

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A bus collided with 6 pedestrians in the city of Shymkent, 5 of them died of the injuries, Kazinform reports Polisia.kz telegram channel.

The accident occurred at 06:30pm on Saturday, at the intersection of two streets near Metro shopping mall. The bus without a driver inside moved onto the oncoming lane and hit 6 pedestrians walking on the side-path.

Two women, a teenager died at the scene. An underage girl died in an intensive care unit of a municipal hospital. One more pedestrian died later in the hospital despite the resuscitation efforts.

An 18-year-old woman is undergoing treatment in the neurosurgery department of the Municipal Clinical Hospital. Doctors say her condition is stable.

According to the officials of the bus depot and passenger transportation department,the driver forgot to put the handbrake on. He closed the door and left the vehicle for a moment. When he returned, the bus had already rolled down the slope. After reviewing a video, it became known that the driver put the handbrake on after the accident. The bus was in a good technical condition.

An investigation is underway.


Road accidents   Kazakhstan   Shymkent  
