    5 new schools to be opened in Almaty by yearend

    20 June 2022, 18:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By the end of the year, five schools for 7,500 schoolchildren are to be built in Nauryzbai, Alatau, and Turksib districts of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Taking into account the growing population and the shortage of school places an additional KZT14.3bn funneled into the construction of five schools for 7,500 seats in Nauryzbai, Alatau, and Turksib districts as well as the development of design estimates of 19 educational facilities, including 15 schools and five kindergartens, is envisaged,» said Yerbolat Dossayev, Mayor of Almaty city, at the meeting of the maslikhat.

    He went on to note that the teachers are to be provided with support through extra pay for evening classes, academic qualifications, mentorship, and pre-school education. KZT1.7bn which is not included in the per capita financing spending is to be provided for the said measures.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

