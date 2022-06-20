Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

5 new schools to be opened in Almaty by yearend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2022, 18:10
5 new schools to be opened in Almaty by yearend

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - By the end of the year, five schools for 7,500 schoolchildren are to be built in Nauryzbai, Alatau, and Turksib districts of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Taking into account the growing population and the shortage of school places an additional KZT14.3bn funneled into the construction of five schools for 7,500 seats in Nauryzbai, Alatau, and Turksib districts as well as the development of design estimates of 19 educational facilities, including 15 schools and five kindergartens, is envisaged,» said Yerbolat Dossayev, Mayor of Almaty city, at the meeting of the maslikhat.

He went on to note that the teachers are to be provided with support through extra pay for evening classes, academic qualifications, mentorship, and pre-school education. KZT1.7bn which is not included in the per capita financing spending is to be provided for the said measures.


Almaty   Education    Construction   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region