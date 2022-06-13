Go to the main site
    5 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

    13 June 2022, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 8 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of five, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Almaty city and one – in Nur-Sultan city.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,867 cases in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.

    Earlier Kazakhstan reported that 157 Kazakhstanis were treated for COVID-19 countrywide.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

