5 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 8 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of five, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Almaty city and one – in Nur-Sultan city.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,867 cases in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.

Earlier Kazakhstan reported that 157 Kazakhstanis were treated for COVID-19 countrywide.