Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

5 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2022, 10:35
5 new COVID-19 cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 8 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of five, four new COVID-19 cases were registered in Almaty city and one – in Nur-Sultan city.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,867 cases in Kazakhstan since the start of the global pandemic.

Earlier Kazakhstan reported that 157 Kazakhstanis were treated for COVID-19 countrywide.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes