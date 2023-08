5 killed in road accident in Ulytau region

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM Five people died in road accident in Ulytau region on Thursday, July 27, Kazinform reports with reference to Polisia.kz.

The accident occurred on the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway, at around 03:20pm, as Toyota 30 and a truck collided with each other.

The driver and four passengers of Toyota died from injuries at the scene.

An investigation is underway.