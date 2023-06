5 killed in car crash in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Five people were killed and four were injured when a bus collided with another vehicle in Kyzylorda region, Polisia.kz reads.

The road traffic accident occurred on October 3 on the Samara-Shymkent highway.

The pretrial investigation was opened, it said in a statement.



Photo: polisia.kz