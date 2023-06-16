Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    5 killed in 2-vehicle collision in N Kazakhstan

    16 June 2023, 17:10

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident happened on the Kokshetau-Omsk highway near Aimak village in Taiynshin district of North Kazakhstan region this morning.

    A Lexus vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane ramming into a VAZ-2104 vehicle. Both drivers and three passengers of the vehicles died at the scene.

    Two more passengers who sustained various injuries were rushed to a hospital in Kokshetau.

    The police are investigating.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 3,000 families to get apartments in N Kazakhstan in 2023
    Car overturns in Pavlodar, driver hospitalized
    5 dead after bus collides with truck in Japan’s Hokkaido
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan