5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
3 September 2022 15:14

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least five people were killed and 50 others injured on Friday when a double-decker bus overturned in the northeastern governorate of Suez, according to Egyptian police, Xinhua reports.

The accident happened on Egypt's Cairo-Ain Sokhna road, and all the injured have been taken to hospitals, according to Emergency Police Operations Room.

Earlier in the day, three people were killed and 10 others injured when a minibus driving illegally across a closed railway crossing point crashed into a passing train in the northern Egyptian city of Faqous, according to local media reports.

In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.

