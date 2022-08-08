8 August 2022 11:04

5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Five people were killed and three others injured as a result of the road accident in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local police, the car crash happened at 20:40 pm on August 6 on the Almaty-Kokpek-Koktal highway. The 22-year-old driver of Audi car crossed into the oncoming lane on the highway, lost control of the car and crashed into a Renault vehicle.

As a results of the crash five people died at the scene. Three minors were hospitalized with various injuries to Shelek village.

An investigation is underway.