Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    5 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

    18 March 2021, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 Kazakhstan nationals who arrived from abroad without PCR test results were tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    On March 17, 28 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, etc.

    2,985 out of 3,372 air passengers had COVID-19 tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. he rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine center to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

    5 out of 211 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests on March 16 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region