5 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 5 Kazakhstan nationals who arrived from abroad without PCR test results were tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

On March 17, 28 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, etc.

2,985 out of 3,372 air passengers had COVID-19 tests, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports. he rest were taken upon arrival to the quarantine center to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

5 out of 211 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests on March 16 were tested positive for coronavirus infection.