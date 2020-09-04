Go to the main site
    5 Kazakhstani cartoons to be aired in USA and Latin America countries

    4 September 2020, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five animated cartoons of Balapan TV channel are to be broadcast in the USA through cable channels as well as in the Latin America countries through VOD and online channels, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of Balapan TV channel’s Director Makpal Zhumabay.

    In her words, the news is a landmark event in Kazakh animation history.

    Her Facebook post reads that five cartoons of Balapan TV Channel are to be broadcast in the USA through cable channels as well as in the Latin America countries through VOD and online channels soon.

    According to her, the animated cartoons are to be aired in English, Spanish and Portuguese. It was possible after the agreement was signed with Olympusat – a satellite TV and webcasting provider in the USA.

    Moreover, they will be available to watch on IVI.ru – a top online cinema in Russia, with around 50 million monthly views.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
