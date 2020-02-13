5 Kazakhstan oil companies received payment from Transneft PJSC for substandard oil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the framework of the agreements signed between Transneft PJSC and KazTransOil JSC, speaking on behalf of 38 Kazakhstan oil companies on the issue of cost recovery for shipping about 699 thousand tons of substandard oil in the port of Ust-Luga, 5 Kazakhstan oil companies paid by Transneft. Previously, payments were made to 32 companies, the Kazakh company informs on its website.

Recall that in April-May 2019, an emergency occurred in the system of Transneft’s main oil pipelines related to the presence of high concentrations of organochlorine compounds in the transported oil, which led to the shipment of substandard oil from Kazakhstan consignors to tankers in the port of Ust-Luga.

KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the main oil pipeline. Included in the group of NC KazMunayGas JSC. It owns a diversified network of oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities: KazTransOil JSC is located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Aktobe regions of Kazakhstan. It transports oil to Kazakhstan oil refineries and for export in 5 directions: the Atyrau-Samara and Kazakhstan-China oil pipelines, the port of Aktau (loading oil into tankers), the railway (filling into tanks), transshipment to the CPC system.