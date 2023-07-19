Go to the main site
      North Kazakhstan region

    5 irrigation investment projects realized in N Kazakhstan

    19 July 2023, 20:14

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Five irrigation investment projects with the use of water saving technologies have been implemented in North Kazakhstan region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the agriculture and land relations department, the area for irrigation of crops stands at 4.7 thousand hectares in the region, with drip irrigation used on 0.5 thousand ha and sprinkler irrigation on 4.2 thousand ha.

    «The main crops produced include grain – 1 thou ha, potato – 1.1 thou ha, vegetables 0.2 thou ha, and feed crops 2.4 thou ha,» said the department.

    Earlier it was reported that this year, the irrigated area is expected to be increased to 5.1 thousand ha, as well as that six projects for irrigating 1,326 ha of land are set to be carried out in the region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region Agriculture
