Qazaq TV
5 Iranians die due to COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2022, 22:22
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,456 with 5 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Five more Iranians have lost their lives because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,456, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

5,000 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 541 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,065,989 patients out of a total of 7,260,017 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

397 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,690,848 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,049,598 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,099,409 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

