5 Iranians die due to COVID-19 in past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,444 with 5 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

1,453 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 254 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,065,084 patients out of a total of 7,251,429 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

371 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,679,255 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,036,145 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,928,544 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

