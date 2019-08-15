5 injured as typhoon to make landfall in western Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Five people were injured as a powerful typhoon was set to make landfall in western Japan on Thursday, with warnings of potential record rainfall causing more than 7,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that with Typhoon Krosa set to land on Shikoku and Chugoku regions and advance northward toward the Sea of Japan, total rainfall could exceed 1,200 millimeters in western and eastern areas facing the Pacific, Kyodo News reports.

The five people injured were in Mie, Ehime, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, while the evacuations, amid warnings of landslides and floods, occurred in Kochi and 14 other prefectures.

West Japan Railway Co. suspended all Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services operating Thursday between Shin-Osaka and Kokura. Local railway services in Okayama, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures will also be canceled, the railway operator said.

Shikoku Railway Co. said it will entirely suspend services in its area on the western main island.

As for air transportation, Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. cancelled a total of more than 400 domestic and international flights Thursday.

The season's 10th typhoon with an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center was packing winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the agency said.

It was traveling north at a speed of 25 kph from a position about 30 km west-southwest of Uwajima, Ehima Prefecture.

In a valley in Kusu, Oita Prefecture, a group of 18 people including children were rescued Thursday after they were stranded the previous day following the rise of a river, local officials said.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday, the weather agency forecast 800 mm of rain in Shikoku, 500 mm in Tokai and Kinki and 300 mm in Kanto and northern Kyushu.

