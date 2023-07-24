Go to the main site
    5 evacuated due to apartment fire in Almaty region

    24 July 2023, 10:21

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Five people were rescued during an apartment fire in Almaty region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Almaty regional emergencies department.

    The fire erupted on a balcony of the 3rd-floor apartment in Otegen batyr village in Iliskiy district at around 20:25 pm on Sunday.

    When firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze already engulfed the kitchen.

    Firefighters reportedly evacuated five people from the 4th and 5th floors. Five tenants evacuated with the help of the firefighting crew.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

