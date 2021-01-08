Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

5 election commission members in Kazakh capital test positive for COVID-19

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 January 2021, 17:00
5 election commission members in Kazakh capital test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM All the polling stations in Nur-Sultan are equipped with necessary means of individual protection, the city administration’s press service reports.

There are 283 polling stations in the city. Sanitary safety measures will be observed there. Elections halls will be disinfected.

Members of election commissions, authorized agents and observes pass PCR tests for coronavirus between January 5 and 8. As of today, 5,386 underwent PCR tests, 8 members of election commissions were tested positive for virus.

Masks and social distancing are a must for all. As earlier reportd, the Kazakh capital is in the ‘yellow’ zone.


Coronavirus   Capital City Day   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region