    5 dormitories for healthcare workers to be built in Nur-Sultan

    15 July 2022, 12:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five dormitories are to be built for healthcare workers in the Kazakh capital, head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Muratov told a Friday meeting at the Nur-Sultan city administration that local authorities plan to construct large healthcare infrastructure facilities, including a new perinatal facility, a general children’s hospital, five dormitories for healthcare workers, and more.

    The meeting mainly focused on the current situation with COVID-19 resurgence in the Kazakh capital. It was revealed that in the past three weeks an average of 100 cases per day were reported in the city.

    According to the official website of the city administration, attending the meeting were deputy akim (mayor) Yerlan Bekmurzayev, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Nur-Sultan Sarkhat Beissenova, head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov as well as heads of local healthcare facilities.


