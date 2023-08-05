Go to the main site
    5 dead in Ecuador bus rollover

    5 August 2023, 14:15

    QUITO. KAZINFORM - At least five people were killed and seven injured Friday when an interprovincial bus overturned in east Ecuador's province of Pichincha, the Integrated Security Service ECU 911 reported, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    In a statement, the emergency attendance institution said that the accident occurred early Friday morning on the Pifo-Papallacta Highway.

    «The bus went off the road and overturned, resulting in five deaths and seven injured,» it said. Of the injured, two are minors.

    The statement said that after receiving the alert, specialized units of the Quito Fire Department and the National Police were sent to the site.

    The injured were taken to different health centers for necessary medical attention.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

