Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

5 dead after bus collides with truck in Japan’s Hokkaido

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2023, 10:52
5 dead after bus collides with truck in Japan’s Hokkaido Photo: Kyodo

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM - Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo reports.

Following the crash at around 11:55 a.m. on a slow curve on Route 5 in Yakumo in southern Hokkaido, the male drivers of both vehicles were confirmed dead, along with three on board the bus. Twelve other passengers were taken to the hospital.

The bus left Sapporo earlier in the morning, heading southward to Hakodate with 15 passengers on board at the time of the accident, according to the bus operator, Hokuto Kotsu Inc.

The front part of the truck was smashed, and the area around the driver's seat of the bus was also heavily damaged, including its dashboard camera.

The Sapporo-based company identified the bus driver as Takayuki Kozen, 64, with 15 years of bus driving experience. The company said he had never caused a major accident and had been off the previous two days.

The truck driver, 65, was experienced, said the truck owner, Nippon Clean Farm Ltd., adding the vehicle was carrying pigs from around Hakodate to a slaughterhouse in Yakumo.


Road accidents   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023