5 dead, 18 injured in U.S. nightclub shooting

21 November 2022, 10:42

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM At least five people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting just before midnight Saturday at a nightclub in the U.S. state of Colorado, said local police, Xinhua reports.

Police received calls at 11:56 p.m. local time (0656 GMT) about an active shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the second-most populous city in the state, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The first officer arrived at midnight and the suspect was detained two minutes later, police said.

The suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, immediately started shooting as he entered the club with a rifle, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told media.

At least two people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others, Vasquez said.

Club Q «is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,» said the club in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

«We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,» it said.

Photo: Kevin Mohatt | Reuters